Income-tax returns: What ITR deductions are available for medical treatments and healthcare expenses? Check details here

The Income-Tax Department has notified all I-T return forms for the financial year 2025-26 i.e. the assessment year 2026-27. Further, the department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms on its e-filing portal for FY26 / AY27.
For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.
Deductions are investments and expenditure that can be claimed on the gross total income that reduces a taxpayers' total taxable income and thus reduces tax payable. This includes investments made in education, medical insurance, or specified mutual funds.
In short, deductions reduce your taxable income by subtracting certain expenses from gross income. Here's a look at the various medical and healthcare related deductions available under the old tax regime Sections 80D, 80DD, and 80DDB:
Section 80D of the old tax regime allows deductions towards payments made to your health insurance premium and preventive health check-up, for limits as mentioned below:
It also allows deduction towards medical expenditure incurred on a senior citizen, if no premium is paid on health insurance coverage, for limits as mentioned below:
Taxpayers will have to provide proof including — Name of the insurer (insurance company), policy number, and health insurance amount.
Section 80DD of the old tax regime allows deduction towards payments made towards maintenance or medical treatment of a disabled dependent or any amount paid or deposited under relevant approved schemes as follows:
To claim this deduction, taxpayers will have to provide proof in their income-tax returns (ITR). This includes nature of the disability, type of disability, amount of deduction, type of dependent, PAN of the dependent, Aadhaar of the dependent, acknowledgement number of form 10 IA filed in case of autism, cerebral palsy, or multiple disabilities; and UDID number (if available).
Section 80DDB of the old tax regime allows deduction towards payments made towards medical treatment of self or dependent for specified diseases, for limits as mentioned below:
Section 80C of the old tax regime allows combined deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh for payments made for life insurance premium, provident fund, certain equity share subscriptions, children's tuition fees, housing loan principal, the National Savings Certificate (NSC).
Taxpayers will have to submit their policy number or document identification number as proof along with the amount eligible for deduction u/s 80C.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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