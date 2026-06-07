Income-tax returns: Can taxpayers set off equity losses against non-equity gains? Here's what the expert says…

Excel utility has been enabled by the income-tax department for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for assessment year 2026-27 i.e. financial year 2025-26. Further, all ITR forms for AY27 / FY26 have also been notified on the official e-filing portal.
For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. For those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. However, taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file delayed returns by 31 December, with applicable penalties.
To file your returns, you must register on the portal (you will need Aadhaar, PAN and other details) or log into the website here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/ with your User ID and password.
Here's a look at the correct ways to offset capital losses in your ITR. Mint asked Chartered Accountant (CA) Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax for answers:
Anandan: Equity losses cannot be freely set off against all non-equity gains. The tax treatment depends on the nature of the loss. A short-term capital loss from equity can be set off against both short-term and long-term capital gains. However, a long-term capital loss from equity can be set off only against long-term capital gains. So, the answer is not a blanket “yes” or “no”; it depends on whether the loss is short-term or long-term and whether the gain is capital gain or some other type of income.
Anandan: Yes, in many cases. Capital losses can generally be adjusted only against capital gains, not against salary, house property income, or business income. Short-term capital loss can be set off against both short-term and long-term capital gains. Long-term capital loss can be set off only against long-term capital gains. If the loss cannot be fully adjusted in the same year, it can usually be carried forward for future years, subject to conditions.
Anandan: Yes. These capital loss set-off rules apply broadly to taxpayers who are subject to the Income-tax Act, including salaried individuals, freelancers, entrepreneurs, HUFs, and companies, as long as the income and loss are reported under the correct head. The key factor is not the taxpayer category alone, but the nature of the income or loss and whether the return is filed on time. Carry-forward benefits also depend on compliance with filing requirements. A point to be noted is that while set off of losses is allowed even on belated return, carry forward of losses is allowed only when the return is filed on time.
Anandan: The main provisions are Section 70 and Section 74 of the Income-tax Act. Section 70 deals with set-off of loss under the same head of income. Section 74 deals with carry-forward and set-off of capital losses in future years when they cannot be fully absorbed in the current year. These sections work together to determine how much loss can be adjusted immediately and how much can be carried forward for later use. So, for practical tax planning, these are the key sections taxpayers should keep in mind.
Before you click submit, look through the below checklist to eliminate a majority of refund delays and tax notices faced by individual taxpayers.
It is advisable for salaried taxpayers to wait till 15 June to file returns to ensure that all details on your TDS statements (Form 16 and 16A) and Form 26AS / AIS match.
This is because banks, employers and other reporting entities (AMCs, mutual fund houses, brokers) have time till 31 May to update information in these forms, and it takes at least seven to 10 days after this, for the updated information to be included in your Form 26AS / AIS.
Thus, filing your returns before the documents are fully updated can lead to a situation where your returns show a mismatch in forms and could trigger a notice from the tax department. Mismatch could also hinder your refund process.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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