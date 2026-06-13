Income-tax returns: Filing business income under ITR-4? Here are rules to choose, change between old and new tax regimes

The Income-Tax Department has notified all I-T return forms for the financial year 2025-26 i.e. the assessment year 2026-27. Further, the department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms on its e-filing portal for FY26 / AY27.
For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.
Today we look at the rules when it comes to choosing or changing you tax regime (old vs new tax regime), when taxpayers are filing business income using the ITR-4 Sugam form. Here are the top FAQs answered:
Can an individual with business income opt for old tax regime while filing ITR-4? Yes, you can opt for old tax regime if you have business income. To do so, you must first also file Form 10 IEA before the due date of filing the ITR u/s 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Can an individual with a business income switch between new tax regime and old tax regime every year? Individuals having business income are not eligible to choose between the new and old tax regimes every year. Once they have opted for the old tax regime, they only have a one-time option of switching back to the new tax regime in their lifetime. Once they switch back, they cannot opt for the old tax regime again. Essentially, people with business income must file Form 10-IEA twice, once to use the old tax regime and the second to switch back to the new regime.
What is the due date of filing Form 10-IEA for opting / withdrawing from the old tax regime? As per income tax laws, an individual having business income shall submit Form 10-IEA before the due date of filing ITR u/s 139 (1) of Income Tax Act,1961.
Are all deductions available to claim while filing ITR-4 return? Yes, all deductions will be available to claim in return once taxpayer changes the option of ‘default new tax regime’ to ‘old tax regime’ and files Form 10-IEA within the due date and furnish Date of filing of Form 10IEA and Acknowledgement number in the return under Filing section of Part A General-Personal Information.
ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual / HUF / Firm (other than LLP) who has:
ITR-4 cannot be filed by an individual / HUF / Firm (Other than LLP) who:
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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