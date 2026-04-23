Income-tax returns: What is the difference between exemption, deduction and tax rebate when filing ITR?

Income-tax returns: All Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose and report earnings from various sources such as salary, profits, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.
While the e-filing process has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Here is a breakdown of some of the important terms you need to know when filing your returns. We take a look at the difference between deductions, exemptions and rebate.
Exemption in income tax are provided on sources of income as defined in the income tax act. For example: income generated from agriculture is exempted from tax, gains from sale of property reinvested into another real estate, payment made for house rent (under certain conditions) is also exempted.
Deductions are investments and expenditure that can be claimed on the gross total income that reduces a taxpayers' total taxable income and thus reduces tax payable. This includes investments made in education, medical insurance, or specified mutual funds.
Unlike tax exemptions and tax deductions, income tax rebate is supposed to be claimed from the total tax payable. This is under Section 87A for income within the 10% tax slab.
|Exemption
|Deduction
|Rebate
|What
|Income becomes tax-free in the hands of taxpayer
|Reduces taxable income
|Reduces tax payable
|Why
|Excludes certain income from tax calculation
|Subtracts certain expenses from gross income
|Deducts a fixed amount from calculated tax
|When
|Agricultural income, scholarships
|Medical expenses, 80C deduction
|Rebate u/s 87A
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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