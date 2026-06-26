Income-Tax Returns: Here's what precautions should taxpayers take while filing their ITR

Income-tax returns: The income-tax department has released excel utility of its ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 and notified all ITR forms 1-5 for this tax year (FY26 / AY27).
Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. Taxpayers have till 31 July to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password.
The types of income that shall not form part of ITR 1 form are as follows:
(a) Profits and gains from business and professions;
(b) Short term Capital gains;
(c) Long-term capital gain u/s 112A exceeding Rs.1.25 lakhs
(d) Income from more than one house property;
(e) Income under the head other sources which is of following nature: winnings from lottery, activity of owning and maintaining racehorses, income taxable at special rates under section 115BBDA or section 115BBE, and income to be apportioned in accordance with provisions of section 5A.
Yes, you can file ITR-U, if you have missed filing your previous four years ITRs. For current year (AY 2026-27) you can file your regular ITR.
In case you miss filing the ITR within the due date u/s 139(1), you can still file your Income Tax Return, but you may be required to pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5000. Additionally, you will also be required to pay interest on the tax liability (if any).
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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