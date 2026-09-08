Incorrect job exit date on EPFO portal can disrupt PF claims or BGV in a new opportunity; here’s how to correct it

When you leave a job, your employer is expected to record your date of exit on the EPFO portal. If the date is missing or incorrectly marked, it can lead to disruptions in transferring your old PF account to a new employer and may also raise questions during background verification by the new company.

The good news is that eligible members do not always have to depend on their former employer to make the correction. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers an online facility that allows individuals to update their date of exit through the UAN-linked member account.

Check these conditions first Before you update the date of exit, make sure you meet the eligibility requirements. EPFO allows members to update the date only after two months have passed since leaving the job, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Also Read | EPFO enrolment drive for workers left out of PF coverage: Check eligibility

The date entered must also be within the month of the last provident fund contribution made by the previous employer. You must also have an activated UAN linked to Aadhaar, along with access to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar to complete OTP-based verification.

How to change your exit date? Step-by-step guide If a certain date has already been entered by your employer, it is prudent to not casually enter another date even if you think it's incorrect. Check your salary slips, relieving letter or other employment records before making a move.

Follow the given steps to change or update your job leaving date:

Step 1: Log in to the official EPFO member portal using your UAN and password. If you forgot your password, there's an option to change it as well.

Step 2: Once you are in, navigate to the Manage tab on the home page and click on the Mark Exit option.

Step 3: Before making any updates, go to EPFO's service-history section and check whether a date of exit has already been marked.

Step 4: Select the appropriate reason for leaving and enter the correct date of exit, as per your official employment records and the month of your last PF contribution.

Step 5: Once you finish entering the required details, proceed with the Aadhaar-based OTP verification.

After successful verification, you will be able to submit the request. As the process involves authentication, the member must ensure that their mobile number is linked with Aadhaar and in their possession at the time.

If the online facility is not allowing you to make the required correction, then you have to approach your former employer for help. If they fail to respond within a few days or weeks, then you also have the option to file a complaint through EPFO's grievance mechanism.

Why a correct job exit date matters? A date of exit is an important part of your employment and EPFO service record and can affect PF transfers and other EPFO-related processes.

It also plays an important role when you switch jobs. EPFO says the date of exit from previous employment is required to apply for an online PF transfer. It also makes the withdrawal process easier later.

An incorrect or missing exit date can also create inconsistencies in your employment records, which may come up during background verification (BGV) for a new opportunity. This issue has been highlighted before, where multiple salaried employees who were in between jobs told Livemint in July that they are facing issues in joining a new company due to overlapping job exit dates.

Therefore, ensuring that your EPFO records match your actual employment details can help prevent unnecessary queries or delays during the verification process.