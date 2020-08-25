Increase in variable pay stokes fear of uncertain cash flows among employees

Experts believe that employees at the senior management level are likely to be more affected as their salaries are generally linked to businesses’ performance. “The more senior the role, the higher is the share of variable component. While in the long run, employees will become used to these newer pay structures, in the short term, this is causing a sense of ‘pay loss’ among people," said Pankaj Bansal, chief executive officer and co-founder of PeopleStrong, an HR firm.