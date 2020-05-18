Increase your investments every year to reach your retirement corpus early

For your fund selection, you have a total of seven funds—one equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), two large-caps, one mid-cap, two multi-caps and one value fund. The portfolio is well diversified within equity. However, you need to keep a check on the performance of the funds. For example, HDFC Midcap has seen an underperformance and you may consider changing the scheme and can consider Axis or DSP Midcap fund instead. Likewise, SBI Magnum Multicap fund has seen a dip in its performance over the last one year, so do keep a watch on the same and continuous underperformance should make you change the scheme.