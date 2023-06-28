Breaking News
Government announces 3-month extension for implementing revised TCS rates, will apply from 1 October2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Increased TCS rates to apply from 1st October, 2023: The increase in TCS rates; which were to come into effect from 1st July, 2023 shall now come into effect from 1st October
The finance ministry issued a notification on Wednesday in which it said that the increased TCS rates will come into effect from 1 October this year giving an extension of three months as the earlier notification said that the increased rates will be applicable from 1 July this year.
