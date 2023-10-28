The NCD issue will close on Nov 7, 2023. The minimum application for the issue is ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹1,000 thereafter

InCred Financial Services has offered secured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for which the public issue opened on October 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCD issue will close on Nov 7, 2023. The minimum application for the issue is ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹1,000 thereafter. The face issue price per NCD is ₹1,000.

The issue’s base size is ₹150 crore with option to retain over subscription up to ₹150 crore. The basis of allotment is first come first serve basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tenor will be 18, 24 and 36 months with interest paid monthly, quarterly and annually.

The coupon per annum will be 9.48 for 18 months (interest paid monthly- Series I). The coupon per annum will be 9.55 percent for 24 months (interest paid quarterly- Series II), 9.66 percent for 24 months tenor (interest paid monthly -Series III).

In case of 36-month tenor, coupon rate will be 10.30 percent (interest paid annually - Series IV) and 9.64 percent (interest paid monthly - Series -V). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The effective yield for series V turns out to be 10.29 percent.

One can invest in the bond IPO in simple steps without having to go for a KYC. One has to select the IPO series, enter demat and payment details in order to receive the bond IPO units in your demat account.

