Incremental equity investments: options for those sitting on the fence
There are certain investors who believe in the great India growth story, but are wary of taking incremental exposure. This is not about aversion to equity or timing the market. There is a certain exposure to equity investments, say 50% or 70% of the portfolio, depending on risk appetite. For fresh cash flows, there may be a dilemma due to the prevailing valuation levels. As any financial expert would tell you, invest with a long horizon, say 10 years or 15 years, and mark your entry with a systematic investment plan, or SIP.