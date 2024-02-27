Incremental equity investments: options for those sitting on the fence

Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs): The construct of the fund is such that there is an apparent equity exposure, which we refer as long position. This is usually more than 65% of the portfolio, so that the fund is eligible for taxation in the nature of equity. Against the long equity exposure, the fund manager takes a short position in equities, which negates part of the long equity exposure. Net of the short positions, the effective long equity exposure is something decided by the fund manager. The decision on the net equity exposure would vary from one fund house to another but this is typically taken on the basis of an in-house model. The model would track multiple fundamental and technical aspects of the economy and markets. As an illustration, if the fund manager is relatively bearish on the equity outlook, net effective equity exposure would be say 40% of the portfolio. On a relatively bullish outlook, effective equity exposure would be say 60% of the portfolio. The relevance of this fund category in the current context is that when you are not sure, you may give to the fund manager to decide the effective equity exposure. To be noted, the equity exposure is a dynamic decision, reviewed regularly by the fund manager.