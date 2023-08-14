Independence Day 2023: How women can attain freedom through financial empowerment3 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Financial education empowers women to take control of their finances. Mutual funds can enhance this education. Women should prioritise safeguarding their financial future by taking control of their funds and seeking genuine financial advice
Independence Day 2023: Financial independence is very subjective, but there remains a wide gap between women and men when it comes to investing. One doesn't have to be a financial expert to start investing, but yes basic financial education empowers women to take control of their finances. Mutual funds can enhance this education through various initiatives. In a conversation with Livemint, Aditi Kothari of DSP Mutual Fund explained how women should prioritize safeguarding their financial future by taking control of their funds and seeking genuine financial advice.