Independence Day 2026: How debt, dependents, healthcare and inflation can change your 'freedom number'

Financial freedom isn’t defined by a fixed 5 crore or 10 crore corpus. Inflation, debt, dependents, healthcare costs and retirement goals can significantly change the amount you need. Here’s why your personal ‘freedom number’ may be very different from what you expect.

Sheetal Goel
Published13 Aug 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: How debt, dependents, healthcare and inflation can change your 'freedom number' (Source: pib.gov.in)
Independence Day 2026: How debt, dependents, healthcare and inflation can change your 'freedom number' (Source: pib.gov.in)

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on 15 August, investors can also think about another form of freedom: financial independence. Your “freedom number” is not a fixed 5 crore or 10 crore target.

Your “freedom number” depends on how much you spend, when you plan to retire, inflation, outstanding debt, family responsibilities, and healthcare needs.

What is a freedom number?

A freedom number is broadly the corpus an individual needs to support their desired lifestyle and meet future financial obligations without depending on active income.

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara Pvt Ltd, said there is “no universal freedom number for all investors”. The required corpus has to be calculated based on an individual’s expected expenses and responsibilities.

For example, Maurya considered a 35-year-old investor spending 1 lakh a month today and planning to retire at 60. At different inflation rates, the monthly expense at retirement could rise substantially:

  • 4% inflation: 2.67 lakh a month
  • 5% inflation: 3.39 lakh a month
  • 6% inflation: 4.29 lakh a month

Using a simple benchmark of roughly 25 times annual expenditure, Maurya estimates that the required retirement corpus could range from about 8 crore to 12.9 crore, depending on the inflation assumption.

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Debt can increase the corpus you need

Your retirement corpus cannot be calculated only on the basis of regular household expenses. Outstanding liabilities can also alter the target.

“Debt and dependents impact the required retirement corpus as well,” Maurya said. For instance, if an investor expects to need 40 lakh at retirement to clear a home loan, that amount needs to be factored into the overall retirement requirement.

This means two investors with identical monthly expenses could have very different freedom numbers if one enters retirement debt-free while the other still has a significant loan outstanding.

Children and other dependents add to the requirement

Family responsibilities can also push the freedom number higher. Maurya highlighted education as an example.

“If a child's education costs 25 lakh today, an 8% annual inflation rate would take the future requirement to approximately 54 lakh,” he added.

Therefore, investors should separately account for large and time-bound goals such as:

  • Children's higher education
  • Marriage expenses, where applicable
  • Support for dependent parents or family members
  • Repayment of outstanding loans

Healthcare needs a separate cushion

Healthcare is another expense that can significantly affect financial independence because medical costs can rise faster than general household spending.

Maurya gave an example where 15 lakh earmarked for healthcare today could grow to about 64 lakh over 25 years at 6% annual inflation.

He stressed that this healthcare corpus should be in addition to adequate health insurance, rather than being treated as a substitute for insurance.

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How should investors calculate their freedom number?

According to Maurya, investors should build the calculation from their actual future requirements rather than starting with a round-number target.

He mentioned that the process can broadly involve:

  1. Estimate post-retirement expenses.
  2. Adjust those expenses for expected inflation.
  3. Calculate the retirement corpus required to support the lifestyle.
  4. Add planned support for dependents and major family goals.
  5. Add outstanding debt or any lump-sum requirement to be met at retirement.
  6. Create a separate healthcare provision.
  7. Subtract the retirement corpus already accumulated to identify the remaining funding gap.

Ultimately, financial freedom is not about reaching a particular headline number.

Says Maurya, “Having a corpus of 5 crore or 10 crore is not a measure for financial freedom. In fact, financial freedom is about having enough for the lifestyle one is accustomed to, and for the obligations one has."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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