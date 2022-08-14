Independence Day: Karnataka Bank unveils new term deposit scheme with 6.10% rate

Currently, the bank offers a 5.50% interest rate on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore to the general public, while the rate is 5.65% for tenure above 2 years to 5 years, and the rate is 5.70% on maturity period for above 5 years and up to 10 years. The rate varies from 3.40% to 5% on short-term tenures between 7 days to 364 days. These rates are the same for FDs from ₹2 crore to ₹50 crore.