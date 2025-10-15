Index fund vs ETF: Which one should you pick?
Jash Kriplani 5 min read 15 Oct 2025, 01:19 pm IST
Summary
An index fund is more like a regular mutual fund scheme. ETFs trade on stock exchanges just like shares, and their prices fluctuate throughout the day. Your choice would depend upon various factors, including the type of investor you are
Investor interest in passively managed mutual funds has grown by leaps and bounds. As of 30 September 2025, passively managed mutual funds accounted for ₹12 trillion worth of industry assets, representing 16% of the overall assets managed by the mutual fund industry.
