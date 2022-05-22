‘Index funds are low-cost, simple for retail investors to understand’

We started working on this at the end of 2019. The product is very similar to a robo advisor in the US. But unlike the US where there’s a market for wealth management across different spectrums, wealth management in India is fairly concentrated at the top, say, 1% or 2% of the population. You have to be able to invest ₹30-40 lakhs to be able to get the services of someone who comes to your house or comes to your office and gives you personalized advice. And what about the investor who wants to invest say ₹10,000 or ₹20,000? There is no help. And this is going to be most of India’s population. So that was the sort of opportunity that we are targeting.