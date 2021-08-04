Index funds have many benefits, but don't skip actively managed funds

“Whenever there is a good stock that is available at a right valuation, and is out of the index, the alpha that it might generate will not get captured by passive funds. A lot of small-cap and mid-cap stocks that may give good returns may not be in an index, so investors might lose out on the alpha that an active fund might deliver," said Nishith Baldevdas, founder of Shree Financial and a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}