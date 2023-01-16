Index Funds: How beneficial it is for investing in long-term goals2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Market experts believe that index funds are affordable, enable diversification, and tend to generate attractive returns over time
Index funds are primarily mutual funds that invest in similar stocks within a specific market index. Investing in index funds has been considered one of the smartest way of investment moves you can make since a long time. These funds offer access to thousands of assets in a managed investment, minimising total risk via broad variety.