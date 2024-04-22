Index funds offer underlying opportunity, says Anand Vardarajan of Tata Asset Management
A multi-cap index will then provide an opportunity for the investor to hold a more diversified index and also get a chance to own under-represented sectors or sub-segments that are not typically a part of the large-cap sector
Investors’ reaction to risk or loss may vary quite differently, says Anand Vardarajan, Business Head – Banking, Institutional Clients, Alternate Products and Product Strategy, Tata Asset Management.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message