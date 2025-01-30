The hidden costs of index ULIPs: Why passive funds still charge active fees
Summary
- While life insurers are offering rule-based index funds through ULIPs as a low-cost option, the hidden charges and high tracking errors are eroding returns. For market-linked growth, mutual funds might be the smarter choice.
Index funds have garnered significant attention in the world of mutual funds, largely due to their low-cost structure. Recently, life insurance companies have also ventured into this space, offering index funds as part of their unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). However, unlike traditional mutual funds, these index funds in ULIPs maintain the same high cost structure as actively managed funds, which, combined with other product charges and tracking errors, significantly diminishes policyholder returns when compared to the underlying index.