The hidden costs of index ULIPs: Why passive funds still charge active fees

Surprisingly, life insurers do not pass on these cost savings to policyholders. While the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) caps fund management charges (FMC) in ULIPs at 1.35%, most traditional ULIPs adhere to this same cap. Despite index ULIPs being passive funds that don’t need active management, life insurers often charge the same FMC as they would for actively managed funds. Even if the FMC is not capped at 1.35%, it could still be at least 1%. For example, Nifty Smallcap Quality Index Fund by Axis Max Life has an FMC of 1%.