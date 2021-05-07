Index funds vs ETFs: Which is better for passive investors?

According to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, ETFs score over index funds in many ways. “You can buy or sell ETFs at any time on an exchange during trading hours, and you can take advantage of your entry or exit based on your analysis or perception of the markets or the index you are tracking. Moreover, ETFs have a low expense ratio than mutual funds and the tracking error is also lower. This makes net returns higher in the case of ETFs," said Jasani.