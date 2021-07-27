Index investing is an excellent bet in the long term

We performed a detailed study on Nifty 50’s rolling returns data for the past 25 years. Imagine one invested ₹10 in the Nifty 50 index on 1 January 1996 and held on to it for a year, then did the same on 2, 3 January and so on for the next 25 years (2021). This will have a fair share of both, good (when the markets were low) as well as bad days (when markets were soaring high). Now, when we perform the same exercise to calculate the 2-, 3-, 4- and so on to the 15-year holding period (HP), we noticed that the gap between the maximum and minimum returns kept narrowing as the investor’s HP increased. In fact, in the seventh year, the investor’s minimum returns jumped out of the negative territory.