Indexation and cost of acquisition of an under-construction property
Summary
- There is no clarity from the tax authorities yet on how indexation is calculated.
How is capital gains calculated on transfer of an under-construction property? This question arises both when the property is sold before taking possession of the same, as well as when the property is sold after possession. There are primarily two issues here, both relating to the date of acquisition. One, from what date is the holding period to be considered for treatment of capital gains, either as long term or short term? Two, how is the indexed cost computed, since the payments for acquisition of the property would have been made over a number of years linked to the progress of construction.