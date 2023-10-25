Indexation and cost of acquisition of an under-construction property

However, there is still some confusion in the matter of determining the indexed cost of acquisition. In calculating long-term capital gains, one has to deduct the indexed cost of acquisition instead of the cost of acquisition. The definition of “indexed cost of acquisition" as per the plain reading of the law is that the cost of acquisition of the asset has to be indexed by applying the cost inflation index of the year in which the asset was first held and considering the cost inflation index of the year in which the asset is being disposed of. This clearly suggests that the entire cost of acquisition, irrespective of the year in which such cost is actually paid, is to be indexed from the year in which the asset was acquired. Therefore, logically, if one considers the date of booking or allotment of the property as the date of acquisition of the property, the entire cost of acquisition is to be indexed from the year of booking or allotment.