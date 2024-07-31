Removing indexation on real estate will benefit almost nobody. Here's proof.
Summary
- Calculations show the effective tax under the new regime is only lower if the property’s value grows at a CAGR that far exceeds historical averages.
- It could also discourage long-term investment in real estate, reducing liquidity and potentially destabilising the market.
The Union budget’s modifications to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on real estate warrant careful scrutiny. While the finance ministry portrays the reduction of the LTCG tax rate from 20% to 12.5% as good for the middle class, our analysis reveals potentially adverse implications for the real estate market and the broader economy.