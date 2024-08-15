Even without indexation, real estate enjoys more tax breaks than any other asset

Let’s explain this with an example. Say you buy a house with a home loan at 10% interest rate. You have rented it out and are in the 30% tax bracket. Since you get a deduction on the full interest, the effective interest rate drops to 7%. Also assume that the rental yield is 3% and the property’s value appreciates by 5% a year. After the 30% standard deduction, the taxable yield is 2.1%. After paying 30% tax on it, your net post-tax yield is 2.37%. On adding the 5% price appreciation, the annual rate of return works out to 7.37%, or 37basis points more than the interest. In this example, the net return on the house surpasses the cost of ownership.