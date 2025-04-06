Money
Who can avail the indexation benefit in property sale and is it even worth it?
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 06 Apr 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Summary
- If tax at the new 12.5% rate is higher than 20% rate with indexation on properties bought before 23 July 2024, the excess will be ignored. However, the new tax without the benefit allows to offset capital losses against gains.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Budget 2024 scrapped the indexation benefit—a provision that allowed adjusting prices for inflation—to make tax rates uniform across asset classes. For real estate, the tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) — when a property is held for at least two years—was reduced from 20% with the indexation benefit to 12.5% without it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less