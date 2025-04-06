Who can avail the indexation benefit in property sale and is it even worth it?

"If we consider the 20% scenario, the capital gain is computed after the original cost has been adjusted for inflation (indexed), and this can potentially reduce the taxable gain," said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer at Anarock Capital. “Conversely, the 12.5% rate is levied on the full difference between the sale price and the original purchase cost, without adjustments. If appreciation overtakes inflation substantially, the overall tax payable at the lower flat rate would be better than the higher tax rate on the indexed amount."