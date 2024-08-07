Reintroduced indexation for property disallows loss offsets, excludes NRIs
Summary
- The reintroduced indexation benefit for long term capital gains tax on real estate is limited to resident individuals, excluding companies, LLPs, firms, and NRIs. It applies only to gains, not losses, preventing offset or carry forward of losses.
The recent amendment to long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on real estate has brought some respite to property owners. Those who acquired real estate before 23 July 2024 now have the option to choose between a lower tax rate without indexation or a higher rate with indexation.