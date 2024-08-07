Mohanka said long-term capital loss on properties acquired before 23 July will be a dead loss for property owners. “In effect, majority real estate owners no longer have the option to set-off or carry forward loss on property irrespective of whether it was bought before or after 23 July. Under the new 12.5% regime, unless you sell the property at the price lower than the cost of purchase, which is extremely rare in case of distressed sales, there will always be a gain and you will have to pay tax," he said.