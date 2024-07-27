Here is how it works

Say, a person sold a house in May 2024 and has not used the gains yet. Since the property was sold before 23 July, the seller will get indexation benefit to calculate the capital gains. To avail the lower 12.5% tax rate, they can deposit the capital gains in CGAS and withdraw them in or after FY25-26. The ITR utility for FY25-26 and thereafter will calculate long-term capital gains at the default rate of 12.5%, which means the seller in the above example will not have to pay 20% tax.