India bond yields above 7%: Why debt fund investors may find a sweet spot in the 3–5 year segment

A bond yield broadly represents the return an investor can earn from a bond at its prevailing market price. When yields rise, existing bond prices generally fall, which can hurt debt funds holding longer-duration bonds.

According to TradingView, the India 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.073% on 15 September, crossing the 7% mark.

For debt fund investors, the key question is whether these higher yields are an opportunity to earn better income or whether taking longer-duration exposure could add to interest-rate risk. Here’s what you need to know.

Why do bond yields remain elevated? The benchmark 10-year government security (G-sec) yield rose from around 6.81% at the beginning of August to about 6.95% by month-end, as higher crude oil prices, inflation concerns and uncertainty over global interest rates weighed on the bond market, according to Axis Mutual Fund’s September fixed income market review and outlook report.

While the RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged and surplus liquidity initially supported bonds, concerns over higher oil prices, inflation risks, and the early closure of the FCNR(B) mobilisation scheme weighed on sentiment, leading to a rise in yields during the latter half of the month, according to the report.

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose from a low of 4.62% to around 4.79% in August, as hawkish Fed commentary at Jackson Hole raised expectations of a September rate hike and crude prices rebounded from $85 to around $92 a barrel. German 10-year yields rose to 3.36%, a 15-year high, while Japanese yields approached 3%, a multi-decade high.

Where should investors look now? Axis Mutual Fund has an overweight view on 3–5-year corporate bonds and select SDLs (State Development Loans), citing attractive carry, ample liquidity and limited certificate of deposit issuance.

For debt-fund investors, this segment could provide a middle ground, offering relatively high yields without the same level of interest-rate sensitivity associated with long-duration funds.

The fund house has a neutral view on government securities. Fiscal breach risk and the deferment of Bloomberg index inclusion could limit the scope for a meaningful rally.

It is more cautious on long-duration SDLs and bonds, where high state borrowing could keep yields elevated. Risks such as fiscal pressures and the potential impact of the 8th Pay Commission could also limit the scope for spread compression.

For conservative debt investors, Axis Mutual Fund favours short-duration, accrual-focused target-maturity strategies.

The idea is to earn income from the relatively high yields available today, rather than depending heavily on bond prices rising if interest rates fall.

What should investors watch going ahead? According to Axis MF, the key risks for bond yields include prolonged geopolitical tensions, higher crude oil prices, rupee depreciation and a hawkish Fed policy stance.

A prolonged conflict or crude prices moving above $100 a barrel could increase inflationary pressure and push yields higher. Sharp rupee depreciation could add to imported inflation, while a more hawkish Fed could keep global yields elevated.

Axis Mutual Fund continues to prefer the 3-5 year segment of the curve, particularly high-quality corporate bonds, while expecting the 10-year G-Secyield to remain broadly range-bound in the near term.

For debt-fund investors, the key takeaway is that higher yields do not necessarily require taking on higher duration risk. In the current environment, Axis MF sees the 3–5-year portion of the bond market as offering a more attractive risk-reward balance than long-duration debt.