Should I invest in crypto?

Well, you're not alone. Many young Indians are asking the same question: "Should I also try crypto, or is it all just noise?"
The short answer: You don’t need to pick one over the other. It’s not about “old vs new” money—it’s about blending the best of both to stay financially smart.
UPI is a brilliant example of how India led the world in making payments fast, free, and easy. We’ve already gone digital in how we send and receive money. Now, the next big leap is going digital in how we hold and grow money. This is where crypto and digital assets come in.
So stay curious but cautious. Digital finance isn’t a replacement for traditional finance—it’s an upgrade.
Aishwary Gupta is global head of payments at Polygon Labs.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.