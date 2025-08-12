Should I invest in crypto?

With all the hype and a lack of clear rules, is it smart to go all-in on the ‘future of money’?

Aishwary Gupta
Published12 Aug 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Digital finance isn’t a replacement for traditional finance—it’s an upgrade.
I use UPI, invest online, and am curious about crypto and other digital assets. But with all the hype and a lack of clear rules, I’m not sure if it’s actually smart to go all-in on the “future of money". What should someone like me, who wants to stay ahead, keep in mind when choosing between digital and traditional finance?

- Name withheld on request

Well, you're not alone. Many young Indians are asking the same question: "Should I also try crypto, or is it all just noise?"

The short answer: You don’t need to pick one over the other. It’s not about “old vs new” money—it’s about blending the best of both to stay financially smart.

UPI is a brilliant example of how India led the world in making payments fast, free, and easy. We’ve already gone digital in how we send and receive money. Now, the next big leap is going digital in how we hold and grow money. This is where crypto and digital assets come in.

But before jumping in, here are four things to keep in mind

  • Understand the “why” behind crypto: It’s not just about trading coins. You can invest, lend, borrow, earn rewards, and even buy digital art without a middleman. Think of it as a parallel financial world being built on the internet.
  • Start small and learn by doing: Just like you didn’t transfer 10,000 the first time you tried UPI, don’t go all-in at once with crypto either. Try a small amount, learn how wallets work, understand what stablecoins and DeFi apps are, and then decide if it’s for you.

  • Be mindful of risks: Unlike banks or mutual funds, most crypto platforms don’t have government protection. Prices can be volatile, so only invest what you’re okay losing, and avoid the get-rich-quick hype.
  • Watch India’s CBDC story: India’s own digital rupee is here, and it could be our bridge between trust (in the RBI) and innovation (from Web3). This space is evolving fast, and India is likely to play a major role in shaping its future.

So stay curious but cautious. Digital finance isn’t a replacement for traditional finance—it’s an upgrade.

Aishwary Gupta is global head of payments at Polygon Labs.

