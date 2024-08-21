Confused investors are a sign of a developing economy
Summary
- Indians will be able to accumulate and distribute their wealth effectively only if they get comprehensive financial planning advice from regulated advisors, and loopholes that other market participants use to dole out advice are removed.
The Indian government has a target of turning India into a developed economy by 2047. From a generational point of view, Gen X (those born between 1965 and 1980) and Gen Y (born between 1981 and 1997) are seeing tectonic shifts during their peak earning phases, and their aspirations, tastes and preferences are undergoing similarly rapid changes. Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), the so-called natives of the internet era, are driving these changes through consumption. By 2047, Gen Z-ers who are entering the workforce today will be between the ages of 35 and 50.