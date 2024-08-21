Confused investors are a sign of a developing economy

The Indian government has a target of turning India into a developed economy by 2047. From a generational point of view, Gen X (those born between 1965 and 1980) and Gen Y (born between 1981 and 1997) are seeing tectonic shifts during their peak earning phases, and their aspirations, tastes and preferences are undergoing similarly rapid changes. Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), the so-called natives of the internet era, are driving these changes through consumption. By 2047, Gen Z-ers who are entering the workforce today will be between the ages of 35 and 50.