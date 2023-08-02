Insurance plan for diabetics: A costly, bitter pill to swallow

Insurance plan for diabetics: A costly, bitter pill to swallow6 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:13 PM IST
India has become the diabetic capital of the world, with over 101 million adults living with diabetes and another 136 million being pre-diabetic. The number of diabetics in India is expected to cross 92 million by 2030. The high costs of medication and hospitalization make it important for diabetics to have a good insurance policy in place, although regular policies do not cover OPD expenses. Some insurers offer diabetic-specific plans with reduced waiting periods and disease management programs, but these plans can be expensive. Diabetics can also avail wellness benefits and discounts on renewal premiums by maintaining good health.
India is now the diabetic capital of the world. It is the second largest country after China in terms of the number of adults living with diabetes, according to a report by consulting firm Redseer published in 2021. The International Diabetic Federation expects the number of diabetics in India to cross 92 million by 2030. However, if you go by the latest report of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), that number has already crossed 100 million.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×