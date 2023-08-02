Insurance plan for diabetics: A costly, bitter pill to swallow

Star Health has two variants of its Diabetes Safe Insurance Policy. Plan A requires you to go for mandatory pre-insurance medical test and has a lower premium. The pre-screening is not mandatory for Plan B. “We encourage people to go for Plan A with pre-policy medical evaluation as this provides a day 1 coverage for diabetes and also has a lower premium. The cost of the pre-acceptance medical tests is borne by us. Plan B, however, comes with a waiting period of one year," says Dr Madhumathi Ramakrishnan, executive vice president at Star Health and Allied Insurance. The insurer recorded a growth of 5% (from 585,000 policies in FY22 to 615,000 policies in FY23) in the number of fresh and renewed diabetic plans(both plan A & B) and other retail policies where diabetes is declared as a pre-existing disease.