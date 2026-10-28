India gold price today, October 28, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates per 10 grams before buying jewellery

Gold prices in India rose on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, with the benchmark rate for 24-carat gold reaching ₹1,42,300 per 10 grams, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The price of 22-carat gold, commonly used to make jewellery, stood at ₹1,30,347 per 10 grams.
The increase comes as consumers track gold prices ahead of the festive and wedding-buying season. However, buyers should note that IBJA benchmark rates are indicative and do not represent the final price of jewellery at retail stores. Applicable goods and services tax (GST), making charges and jeweller-specific pricing can raise the final bill.
According to the rates published on the IBJA Rates website, the benchmark prices for different gold purities on 28 October were as follows.
Gold purity
Price per gram
Price per 10 grams
|24-carat (999 purity)
|₹14,230
|₹1,42,300
|22-carat (916 purity)
|₹13,034.70
|₹1,30,347
|18-carat (750 purity)
|₹10,672.50
|₹1,06,725
|14-carat (585 purity)
|₹8,324.60
|₹83,246
|Source: IBJA Rates, 28 October 2026. Per-gram figures are calculated from the published per-10-gram rates.
The difference between 24-carat and 22-carat gold reflects their purity. Gold with 999 fineness contains 99.9% gold, while 916 fineness corresponds to approximately 91.6% gold. The latter is widely used in jewellery because alloying gold with other metals makes it more suitable for shaping into ornaments.
IBJA's previous published evening rates, dated 27 October, put 24-carat gold at ₹1,41,431 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at ₹1,29,551 per 10 grams. Comparing those figures with the 28 October rates, 24-carat gold increased by ₹869 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold rose by ₹796 per 10 grams.
These comparisons use the previous evening's rates and the current day's morning rates, rather than two equivalent trading sessions. Gold prices can change during the day, so buyers should check the latest available rate before making a purchase.
Consumers planning to buy jewellery should compare the gold rate, making charges and final invoice across retailers. They should also verify the purity and hallmarking details of the jewellery before paying.
For example, 10 grams of 22-carat gold at the IBJA benchmark rate of ₹1,30,347 would cost more after applicable GST and making charges are added. The final price will depend on the jeweller's terms and the design of the ornament.
Those buying gold as an investment should also distinguish physical jewellery from investment products such as gold exchange-traded funds. Jewellery involves making charges and other purchase costs, while gold ETFs have their own expenses, market risks and trading considerations.
Gold prices can fluctuate with international bullion prices, currency movements and investor demand. A one-day increase does not guarantee further gains, so buyers should consider their budget and purchase needs rather than relying solely on short-term price movements.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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