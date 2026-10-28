India gold price today, October 28, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates per 10 grams before buying jewellery

Gold prices in India rose on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, with the benchmark rate for 24-carat gold reaching ₹1,42,300 per 10 grams, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The price of 22-carat gold, commonly used to make jewellery, stood at ₹1,30,347 per 10 grams.

The increase comes as consumers track gold prices ahead of the festive and wedding-buying season. However, buyers should note that IBJA benchmark rates are indicative and do not represent the final price of jewellery at retail stores. Applicable goods and services tax (GST), making charges and jeweller-specific pricing can raise the final bill.

Gold rate today in India: 24K, 22K, 18K prices According to the rates published on the IBJA Rates website, the benchmark prices for different gold purities on 28 October were as follows.

Gold purity Price per gram Price per 10 grams 24-carat (999 purity) ₹ 14,230 ₹ 1,42,300 22-carat (916 purity) ₹ 13,034.70 ₹ 1,30,347 18-carat (750 purity) ₹ 10,672.50 ₹ 1,06,725 14-carat (585 purity) ₹ 8,324.60 ₹ 83,246 Source: IBJA Rates, 28 October 2026. Per-gram figures are calculated from the published per-10-gram rates.

The difference between 24-carat and 22-carat gold reflects their purity. Gold with 999 fineness contains 99.9% gold, while 916 fineness corresponds to approximately 91.6% gold. The latter is widely used in jewellery because alloying gold with other metals makes it more suitable for shaping into ornaments.

How much have gold prices increased? IBJA's previous published evening rates, dated 27 October, put 24-carat gold at ₹1,41,431 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at ₹1,29,551 per 10 grams. Comparing those figures with the 28 October rates, 24-carat gold increased by ₹869 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold rose by ₹796 per 10 grams.

These comparisons use the previous evening's rates and the current day's morning rates, rather than two equivalent trading sessions. Gold prices can change during the day, so buyers should check the latest available rate before making a purchase.

What should gold buyers keep in mind? Consumers planning to buy jewellery should compare the gold rate, making charges and final invoice across retailers. They should also verify the purity and hallmarking details of the jewellery before paying.

For example, 10 grams of 22-carat gold at the IBJA benchmark rate of ₹1,30,347 would cost more after applicable GST and making charges are added. The final price will depend on the jeweller's terms and the design of the ornament.

Those buying gold as an investment should also distinguish physical jewellery from investment products such as gold exchange-traded funds. Jewellery involves making charges and other purchase costs, while gold ETFs have their own expenses, market risks and trading considerations.