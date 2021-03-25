India  has just around 2,000 certified financial planners: Rajesh Krishnamoorthy

For a country as huge as ours, as we speak today, there are just around 1,400 Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India)-registered investment advisers and around 2,000 CFP professionals in India. China has more than 11 times our number and a smaller nation like Indonesia has almost as many CFP professionals. While these comparisons provide a perspective of country-to-country comparison, let us also look at the present situation that you and me as individuals are living in. These are unprecedented times of challenge for the entire human race, and it also brings with it financial challenges that we never envisaged. Very clearly, we have a responsibility to our families and ourselves to take the right financial decisions, and it probably is not easy for us to do it all without, say, a financial coach, or a financial advisor. I see that ethical and purpose-driven professionals have a huge potential to fill this gap, and we at FPSB can do our bit in bringing quality financial planning professionals to serve our public at large.