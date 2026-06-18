India has learned how to trade but it still needs to learn how to invest

Nishchay Nath
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 03:57 PM IST
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India now has more than 210 million demat accounts, up from 40 million at the start of 2020. (Pexels Photo)
Summary
Access has surged across India’s markets, but investor behaviour has not kept pace with participation.

India has democratized access to markets faster than almost any country in history. What it has not done yet is teach people what to do once they are inside. The result is a generation that has learned to trade with remarkable ease and to invest with surprising difficulty.

The scale of change is hard to overstate. India now has more than 210 million demat accounts, up from 40 million at the start of 2020. SIP contributions have crossed 30,000 crore a month across nearly 100 million accounts.

This is no longer a metro phenomenon. Most new investors are coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with a significant share under the age of 30.

A decade ago, opening an account meant paperwork, brokers and days of waiting. Today it takes a phone and the time it takes to order a coffee. By the measure of access, wealth-tech has delivered.

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Access isn’t outcomes

The clearest warning sign sits in Securities and Exchange Board of India's own data. In FY25, nearly 91% of individual futures-and-options traders lost money. Combined net losses hit 1.05 trillion, up 41% in a year, with the average loss around 1.1 lakh.

Even after tighter regulations reduced active traders by a fifth, the share losing money barely moved. This is not a one-year distortion. It is a persistent pattern Sebi has flagged repeatedly. Millions are using new access not to build wealth, but to place bets in a game stacked against them.

Why apps drive trading

Trading apps are engineered to bring in small dopamine hits through live tickers, real-time price swings, push alerts and streaks.

Buying an index fund and ignoring it for ten years is, by contrast, extremely boring. Products reward a trader's instincts such as speed, frequency and reaction. Tools were built that could be optimised for engagement, and engagement, in financial markets, usually means churn.

Also Read | STT hike, cooling volatility take a bite out of index options volumes

The fragile investing habit

Alongside the F&O losses sits a very different story.

The same years that produced those losses also saw India’s strongest savings habit to date. Equity mutual funds have seen inflows every single month for more than five years, through market crashes, a falling rupee and repeated global shocks.

Behind those flows are tens of millions of investors doing something fundamentally sound: investing small amounts regularly and largely ignoring day-to-day market noise.

But the discipline is more fragile than it appears. The SIP stoppage ratio—cancellations or pauses relative to new SIPs—has climbed to around 76%. Many investors start with ease, but far fewer stay invested when markets turn volatile. Starting an SIP has become effortless; staying the course has not.

The real gap

India’s wealth-tech gap is no longer about getting people into the market. It is about what happens after the account is opened.

A healthy portfolio requires a deliberate mix aligned to goals and risk appetite. For most Indians, that means equities for growth—but also a meaningful allocation to fixed income such as bonds, debt funds and government securities, an asset class still largely absent among investors under 35.

Fixed income is the stabiliser of a portfolio, the part that holds steady when equities do not. Its continued opacity and perceived complexity for retail investors is itself a wealth-tech failure that needs fixing.

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Beyond access

The past five years offer a clear lesson: investors follow whatever behaviour their tools make easiest and most engaging.

The opportunity now is to make good investing just as seamless—nudging users toward diversification, encouraging patience through volatility and reinforcing long-term thinking.

Better access made Indians traders. Better design can make them investors. The same technology that opened the markets can also help them stay invested wisely—and that is the benchmark that matters.

Nishchay Nath is the founder of BondScanner, a Sebi-registered online bonds platform.

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