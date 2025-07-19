India's rich don't seem to be saving enough. Here's why it makes perfect sense.
Rahul Bhutoria 4 min read 19 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
According to a recent survey, 43% of India’s HNIs save less than 20% of their post-tax income, and a significant portion don’t have sufficient emergency cash. This doesn't mean they're financially imprudent – quite the opposite.
The recent Dun & Bradstreet India survey, conducted with Marcellus Investment Managers, has sparked considerable debate in wealth management circles.
