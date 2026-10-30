Insurance reforms: protect policyholders and keep the door open to investors

India is projected to become the world’s sixth-largest insurance market by 2032, underpinned by the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’. This large, underpenetrated market presents a major long-term opportunity for global insurers.
No wonder the decision to permit 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance in December 2025 was welcomed by foreign investors. By opening the sector fully to foreign capital, the government created room for global technology, expertise and competition in a market where insurance penetration remains far below its economic potential. The move also addresses the long-standing demand of India’s free trade agreement (FTA) partners. Companies from the UK, EU, EFTA countries and the US are closely examining the Indian market.