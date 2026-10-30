Insurance reforms: protect policyholders and keep the door open to investors

Arpita Mukherjee
4 min read30 Oct 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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India’s move to allow 100% foreign investment in insurance promised fresh capital and competition—but a new Irdai proposal on distribution costs has rattled markets.
Summary
India’s insurance reforms must curb mis-selling and opaque incentives without creating an uneven playing field or unsettling foreign investors with frequent policy changes.

India is projected to become the world’s sixth-largest insurance market by 2032, underpinned by the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’. This large, underpenetrated market presents a major long-term opportunity for global insurers.

No wonder the decision to permit 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance in December 2025 was welcomed by foreign investors. By opening the sector fully to foreign capital, the government created room for global technology, expertise and competition in a market where insurance penetration remains far below its economic potential. The move also addresses the long-standing demand of India’s free trade agreement (FTA) partners. Companies from the UK, EU, EFTA countries and the US are closely examining the Indian market.

As foreign investors began preparing business plans and seeking approvals, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released a consultation paper on 23 September 2026, titled Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution. The paper proposes to simplify the distribution architecture, improve cost efficiency and enhance transparency. It aims to address mis-selling, forced bundling, opaque incentives, unsuitable products and digital “dark patterns” that can erode trust in insurance.

Also Read | Insurance distribution reforms: will lower commissions benefit policyholders?

Investor concerns

All good points, but the market reaction after the paper’s release was somewhat unexpected. Insurance and distribution stocks sold off sharply, and analysts rapidly revised their assumptions for commission-dependent businesses. The reaction showed that the proposals affected not just near-term earnings estimates but also expectations about the durability of existing business models.

One concern could be the absence of a level playing field for new entrants vis-à-vis insurers that have been in the market for years. A mature insurer with a large renewal book and established distribution relationships is fundamentally different from a new entrant. Both need actuarial, risk, technology, legal, compliance and claims capabilities. But an incumbent can spread these fixed costs over a much larger premium base.

If every insurer must pay broadly similar commissions while operating within the same expense ratio, distributors may naturally prefer insurers with the strongest brands, deepest claims networks and largest existing books. This could create an uneven playing field for foreign investors seeking to enter the market or increase their FDI exposure.

Also Read | Insurance commission norms not intended to disrupt business models: Irdai chief

An Indian business group may own separate life, health and general insurance companies. The proposal would allow these companies to sell one another’s products through their branches, provided the products do not compete with their own. A new foreign insurer operating in only one insurance segment would not enjoy the same advantage.

Policy predictability

Irdai has every right to design policy. However, insurance is a long-gestation business, and investors need confidence that the regulatory framework will not change frequently.

The consultation paper argues that flexibility in distribution remuneration did not deliver the intended efficiency. Remuneration has risen much faster than premiums, while expense ratios have increased from earlier lows. These are serious findings, but they do not automatically establish that the solution is to reconstruct a detailed grid of regulated commercial terms.

Irdai expects savings from lower acquisition and operating costs to reach policyholders through lower or more moderate premiums, better policy returns or stronger claims outcomes. But such a pass-through is not automatic. Premiums reflect expected claims, reinsurance, capital, operating costs, competition, product design and underwriting, not commissions alone. For regulated products such as motor third-party insurance, reducing commissions may not lower the policy price unless the tariff itself changes.

Rather, customer protection can be strengthened through standardised disclosures, clear identification of sellers, documented suitability checks and demand-and-need assessments. Forced bundling should be prohibited, while proven mis-selling should trigger clawbacks, customer restitution and meaningful penalties.

Evidence before change

Before finalising the regulations, Irdai may consider publishing an impact assessment covering premiums, claims outcomes, distribution reach and new capital, among other parameters. Such data would help justify the proposed regulations and reinforce the message that investors are welcome, policyholders come first, misconduct will be punished and legitimate business models will not be repeatedly reset before earlier frameworks have been properly evaluated.

This would make the reform more durable and help earn the confidence of both policyholders and foreign investors.

Any policy changes must also take into account that the US FTA is still pending, while the EU agreement is yet to go through its parliamentary process. Trade agreements do not take away India’s right to regulate. But regulations must be demonstrably fair, non-discriminatory and transparent.

Also Read | Global insurers sniff opportunity in India as FDI cap off

Arpita Mukherjee, professor, ICRIER. Views are personal.

About the Author

Arpita Mukherjee

Dr Arpita Mukherjee is a Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). She has over 30 years of experience in policy-oriented research, working closely with the Government of India and policymakers in the European Commission and its member states, the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and in East Asian countries. She has conducted over 60 sector-specific studies for various governments, international organisations, industry associations, non-government organisations and companies.<br><br>Dr Mukherjee has a PhD in Economics from the University of Portsmouth, UK, and prior to joining ICRIER, she worked with the UK-based think-tank Policy Studies Institute and taught at the University of Portsmouth. She has over 80 publications including in national and international refereed journals, books and book chapters and government reports. Dr Mukherjee is a member of various government committees and policy panels and is on the editorial board of 10 journals. She has presented her work in various conferences and seminars and is on the advisory board of industry associations and non-government organisations. She is a regular contributor to newspapers and magazines.

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