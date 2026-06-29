Closing India’s insurance gap will need more than just policy reforms

It is not that insurance is expensive in India. In fact, insurance premiums are among the lowest in the Asia-Pacific region. Still, insurance penetration in India remains inadequately low. The biggest reason, and concern, is the fact that insurance is still largely a “push product” instead of a “pull product”. That means people usually buy it only after a nudge from an agent, employer, financial institution or regulator, rather than recognising its importance and buying it proactively. This leads to many people being only partly insured or uninsured altogether.