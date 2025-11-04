How IPO reforms created a new kind of investor euphoria
Summary
India’s IPO reforms deepened the market—but also fuelled a culture of short-term bets, overpricing, and unrealistic expectations. It’s time for a fairer, more transparent ecosystem.
The Indian initial public offering (IPO) market has undergone multiple path-breaking reforms over the last five years—deepening participation, expanding the investor base, and drastically shortening IPO cycles.
