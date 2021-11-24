‘India is moving in right direction on financial planning’

We should have by the end of this year about 2,300 CFP professionals in India, and we have about 1,500 students in our programme. We have something in the range of 600 people who have specialty credentials. We have 15 education providers who are delivering training to those looking to get into financial advice and financial planning, and then we have got this large and growing community of practitioners and their employers who are coming around the concept. We are working with groups such as ARIA (Association of Registered Investment Advisors), Network FP, FIFA (Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors) and lots of the associations who are putting on conferences to try and move our developed capacity among those who are already in the financial services marketplace.

