India’s mid- and small-cap stocks often attract attention for their sharp price movements and perceived risks. Yet beneath the volatility lie businesses with significant growth potential, scalable models and the ability to become tomorrow’s market leaders. The key is to look beyond sentiment and focus on fundamentals.
Mid- and small-caps have evolved considerably over the past decade. Our research covering FY15-FY25 found that average market capitalisation expanded fourfold for mid-caps and 4.5 times for small-caps, outpacing large-caps. These businesses are increasingly established, with stronger operating capabilities and greater financial resilience than commonly perceived.