Emerging segments

Mid- and small-caps also offer earlier exposure to emerging sectors expected to drive the next phase of economic growth. Our analysis of sector representation across market sizes shows that sunrise themes are largely absent in large-caps, which remain dominated by traditional sectors such as banking, while mid- and small-caps lead early-stage participation. For instance, the EMS segment includes seven mid- and small-cap firms versus just one large-cap, while all four listed coworking companies are small-caps.