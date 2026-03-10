Investors in India can hold mutual fund units in two formats: a statement of account (SOA) with the asset management company (AMC) or a demat account with a depository participant (DP) such as Central Depository Services Ltd or National Securities Depository Ltd.
SOA or demat? How the way you hold mutual funds affects costs and flexibility
SummaryMutual fund units in India can be held either in a statement of account (SOA) with the asset manager or in demat form with a depository. Each format differs in flexibility, features and costs.
Investors in India can hold mutual fund units in two formats: a statement of account (SOA) with the asset management company (AMC) or a demat account with a depository participant (DP) such as Central Depository Services Ltd or National Securities Depository Ltd.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More