India's investor numbers are soaring, but advisers can’t keep up
Millions of new investors are entering the market, but a shortage of qualified advisers threatens long-term wealth creation.
India’s mutual fund revolution has been one of the most powerful stories of financial inclusion in the past decade. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the industry’s total folio count stood at 258.6 million in November 2025, up from 256.0 million in October. This growth was driven by the addition of 2.61 million new folios in November, following over 4.08 million in October.